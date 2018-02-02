CCMF adds ‘My Girl’ singer to 2018 lineup

Add another hunk to the Carolina Country Music Fest lineup.
Dylan Scott, who is known for his hit single “My Girl,” will appear at this year’s CCMF, which is scheduled for June 7-10 at the old Pavilion site.
Scott, 27, is the eighth act to be announced. Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Brett Eldredge, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell and Chris Lane round out the all-male lineup.
This will be CCMF’s fourth festival.
Ticket prices range from $29 for the Thursday night kick-off concert to $1,499 for a four-day super VIP pass that includes an air-conditioned catering tent with complimentary beverages and food, platform-level viewing areas, as well as private bathrooms and access to all four stages.
