Woman accused of embezzling millions from NMB company pleads guilty

A North Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to embezzlement.
Alicia Altman admitted to stealing from her North Myrtle Beach employer, The Hoffman Group, between 2006 and 2017. She was arrested in March 2017 after her employer accused her of stealing more than $3 million.
Defense attorney Morgan Martin asked Horry County Judge Robert Hood to consider Altman’s 17-year-old son during sentencing.
“What kind of a mother teachers her children to steal funds?” asked Shroff.
Martin said that despite the theft, Altman wasn’t a bad employee.
“She made them money,” he said. “She stole from them, I’m not saying she didn’t, but the reason she was there and the reason she was entrusted was that she did a good job. There is value in Alicia Altman.”
In a statement, Altman said she was sorry for her actions.
“I would just like to say to Casey and David that I am truly sorry,” she said. “No amount of words can change what happened and I am truly sorry.”
In addition to the jail time, Hood ordered Altman to pay the plaintiffs $30,000 she had received from a previous legal settlement, as well as a civil judgment that would be negotiated by Altman, her former employer and their attorneys.
David Hoffman, former owner of Grand Strand-based marketing firm The Hoffman Group, said in an interview that he sold the business to Casey Shroff in 2006, he said. That’s when the theft began, he said.
The company was involved in hundreds of transactions during that time, so it was easy for Altman to hide the crime for 10 years, Hoffman said. He only found out about the theft in 2017 after the bank called to tell him that the fraudulent account had been overdrawn.
“She forged my signature, she opened an account,” he said. “She would pick up the commission checks, deposit them, record in the books.”
When Hoffman sold the company to Shroff, The Hoffman Group name changed its name to Hoffman Corp., doing business as The Hoffman Group, he said. That’s when Altman set up an account under The Hoffman Group name using Hoffman’s forged signature.
