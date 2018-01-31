International Drive will likely face delays

The substantial completion date for the International Drive extension has been moved back more than a month.
The road is funded by the RIDE II sales tax levied for road projects and will connect the Carolina Forest area to Highway 90 in the Conway area.
Horry County approved a 40-day contract extension for road builder Southern Asphalt, which has a $15.5 million contract, according to public information officer Kelly Moore.
Southern Asphalt had asked for an additional 61 days for bad weather and 17 days for additional work added to the contract, but the county only approved 40, Moore said in an email.
The company originally had one year to complete the work, but the extra days mean the substantial completion date for the work has moved back from March 27 to April 29, Moore said.
“Changing the contract scheduled is not atypical in construction contracts,” said Steve Gosnell, assistant county administrator for infrastructure and regulation. “It’s not out of the ordinary.”
If the work isn’t done in time, the county could collect liquidated damages of $2,000 per day that the work is not done by the substantial completion date, according to the county’s contract with Southern Asphalt.
But Gosnell said it’s too early to tell if the road builder will take all the extra days to finish the work, or whether there will be liquidated damages.
“Time will tell,” Gosnell said. “He has that period of time. We’ve identified several weather days that he couldn’t work so we extended it.”
County Council Chair Mark Lazarus said the county had cut the requested days in half from around 80 down to 40.
“It’s due to weather more than anything,” Lazarus said. “It has been a rainy season. There’s no question about it. Hopefully we’ll continue on and get this project done.”
