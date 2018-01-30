Myrtle Beach K&W Cafeteria closes its doors after nearly 36 years

After nearly 36 years of serving customers breakfast, lunch and dinner, a K&W Cafeteria in Myrtle Beach closed its doors on Sunday.
“It was one of our first out of North Carolina state locations, and we’ve owned the building and the property since the day we operated there,” said Dax Allred, president for K&W Cafeterias, Inc. “It has been a success for us, but in recent years, the customer base decreased to a point where it was unfortunately no longer a viable location for us.”
The restaurant was located at 7900 North Kings Highway.
“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Allred said. “We are very invested in Myrtle Beach, and we have phenomenal employees and lifelong customers in the area, and as I said, it was emotionally very difficult to make the decision to close the location, however, it was threatening surrounding stores.”
Allred said 71 people were employed at the restaurant.
“We had our human resources director on site when the announcement was made and we had unemployment officers on site as well to help explain benefit packages and we are trying our best to relocate the employees from the 79th store to surrounding areas,” Allred explained.
In September 2017, another K&W Cafeteria closed in Murrells Inlet, which was located near the Inlet Square Mall.
Remaining K&W Cafeterias open along the Grand Strand
- 2001 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- 1621 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
