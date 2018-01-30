‘Market Common’-style development planned for Socastee

A “Market Common”-style development is planned for the Socastee area off Highway 707.
Construction could start on a new 4-acre commercial and multifamily district in the Silver Creek Development in April if the Horry County Planning Commission approves a zoning amendment for the site allowing two stories of residential units in the back instead of the three originally planned.
“It’ll look like a Market Common,” said Melanie Emery of Carroll and Thomas Properties LLC. “It’s going to be upscale restaurants, boutique-type stores.”
Never miss a local story.
The proposal for the property features a commercial district in the front with two rectangular buildings and 10,000 square-feet of commercial space in each, according to a conceptual design. There will be 40 multifamily units in the back, Emery said.
“It’ll look like commercial up front matching everything else on (Highway) 707 with residential apartments in the back,” she said.
A Starbucks may go on the end of the commercial district, but those plans aren’t finalized, Emery said, adding that “nothing’s in stone until we get the rezoning.”
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments