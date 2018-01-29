Old International Drive is getting a new name, and you can help decide

International Drive is going to get another name, and we’re not talking about the new road connecting Carolina Forest Boulevard to Highway 90.
The old International Drive of Highway 90 was bypassed by the new road extension, and the Horry County Planning Commission will vote for new moniker after a public hearing on Feb. 1 to avoid having two roads with the same name.
“We’ve been working on this for about three months now getting this name changed because you have to send out notices to the property owners,” said David Schwerd, deputy director of planning and zoning.
The name change means that residents will get new addresses and will have to update their driver’s licenses.
“I’m wondering why we have to change,” said Reggie Crosby, 51, who said he’s lived on the road most of his life.
“The road was established here to start with before they even had any on the other end,” he said. “This has been the only part of the road that had residents on it.”
The new names that the planning commission will vote on are Loretta Grant Court, Oak Park Court, and Bear Creek Court.
Schwerd said there were only three residential addresses on the section of International Drive being renamed.
“Changing the name of the thru road would involve changing many more addresses including multiple business, schools, fire stations and county parks,” he said.
Residents were given a chance to weigh in on the name change, and Planning Director Janet Carter said the names were suggested by the affected property owners.
Crosby said he was hoping for International Court, but that he was told the word “international” couldn’t be used at all. Instead, he suggested Loretta Lane, after the road’s oldest inhabitant.
That suggestion was changed to Loretta Grant Court.
“You’re not going to fight Horry County on that because you’re definitely not going to win that one,” Crosby said. “I thought International Court would have been perfect. To me it seems like Horry County is going to pick whatever they want for us.”
Schwerd said the county typically does not approve similar road names in the same geographic area because it can lead to confusion in the case of an emergency response.
The public hearing and vote for the name change is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway.
