Here’s why all that land is being cleared in Carolina Forest

What’s all that land being cleared along Carolina Forest Boulevard across from The Farm?
It’s a new residential development under construction approved by Horry County Council in July 2017.
The 470-acre development will feature over 1,000 units by home builder D.R. Horton: 688 single family homes, 128 duplexes and 276 multifamily units.
The development will also add 15 acres to Huger Park, which is under construction. The extra space could allow for five soccer fields, but Horry County Planning and Zoning Deputy Director David Schwerd said there’s no funding for the fields yet.
