Crews work on land being cleared for a new 1,000-unit development off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Crews work on land being cleared for a new 1,000-unit development off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Crews work on land being cleared for a new 1,000-unit development off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Here’s why all that land is being cleared in Carolina Forest

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 29, 2018 01:46 PM

What’s all that land being cleared along Carolina Forest Boulevard across from The Farm?

It’s a new residential development under construction approved by Horry County Council in July 2017.

More Videos

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Pause
Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 1:14

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard

View from Carolina Forest Blvd looking east to Postal Way interchange over 12 hour time span on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 470-acre development will feature over 1,000 units by home builder D.R. Horton: 688 single family homes, 128 duplexes and 276 multifamily units.

The development will also add 15 acres to Huger Park, which is under construction. The extra space could allow for five soccer fields, but Horry County Planning and Zoning Deputy Director David Schwerd said there’s no funding for the fields yet.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Pause
Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 1:14

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

View More Video