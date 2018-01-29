Local

Be careful during your commute. Recently issued flash flood watch extended this morning

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 29, 2018 07:28 AM

Heavy rain continues to fall along the Grand Strand, making for a soggy and potentially hazardous Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina issued a flash flood watch through Monday morning for portions of Horry, Georgetown, and neighboring counties as heavy rounds of rain continue to soak the Grand Strand.

The flash flood watch was initially put in place Sunday night, but was extended through the morning Monday.

Weather authorities warned about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected with the possibility of isolated higher amounts along part of the Cape Fear, North Carolina coast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Widespread ponding, drainage ditch overflows, and localized urban flooding is possible with the storm, which is caused by an area of low pressure forming off Florida and bringing heavy rain as it moves upward, especially for coastal areas.

  Comments  