National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for area counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., has issued a flash flood watch for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick (N.C.) counties.
The watch was put into effect just before 6 p.m. Sunday and is set to last until 9 a.m. Monday.
According to the NWS, “an area of low pressure will develop off of Florida and move northeast bringing periods of heavy rainfall, especially near the coast.”
The NWS predicts “heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches.” The rainfall “ will lead to widespread ponding of water, drainage ditch overflows, and localized urban flooding.”
The NWS advises you to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take precautions should the watch be changed to a warning.
Earlier Sunday the NWS issued a dense fog warning for Horry and Georgetown counties.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
