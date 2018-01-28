Georgetown County officials searching for fugitive, possibly with person wanted in Conway

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who was last seen in Horry County, a release from the department states.
Johnny Craig Martin, 56, is wanted for several counts of stalking across multiple jurisdictions, the release said. Martin is a white male, 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing around 200 pounds.
The release said that he is driving a small black car, and is possibly with his daughter, Cryssie Martin. Cryssie Martin is wanted by the Conway Police Department for unrelated charges, the release said.
Anyone with any information on Johnny Martin or Cryssie Martin can call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
