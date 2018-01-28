This Surfside Beach shop has shut its doors

A Surfside Beach ice cream shop will not be opening its doors for the 2018 season, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Sophia’s, located at 14 South Ocean Blvd., has served the community for over 20 years, the page states, but due to lease agreement issues it is unable to reopen.
“It is with great sadness that we announce we will not be reopening for the 2018 season,” the post reads. “We were unable to secure a reasonable long term lease. The owners of the property are unsure as to what they are doing with the building at this point due to potential rezoning talks that are taking place. We unfortunately have to shut our doors.”
Never miss a local story.
The shop announced the closure Saturday on social media, and has received feedback on the post. One comment from the shop suggests the owners are looking for another building where the Sophia’s can set up shop.
“We would like to thank everyone who supported us through 2017,” the post reads. “We loved meeting and serving each one of you.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments