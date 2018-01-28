The Grand Strand could see a partial lunar eclipse this week

The Grand Strand could see a partial lunar eclipse Wednesday morning, during the second full moon of 2018, known as the super blue blood moon eclipse.
Ed Piotrowski, meteorologist with news station WPDE, said in a Facebook post that the moon is a supermoon, meaning that the moon is closer to Earth in orbit, and is about 14 percent brighter than usual. Because it is the second full moon of the month, it is known as the ‘blue moon,’ Piotrowski said.
“The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse,” Piotrowski said. “While the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a ‘blood moon.’ ”
Piotrowski said that the moon will have a reddish tint because when it is in Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse, there is a circular ring around Earth that allows the sun’s rays to pass through.
However, residents along the east coast will not be able to see the blood moon phase, “because the moon sets before totality,” Piotrowski said. He said that the Grand Strand can see the partial eclipse beginning at 6:48 a.m. and that special eye protection is not required like during a solar eclipse.
