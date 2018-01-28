Demolition begins on Breakers Resort, traffic flow affected

Part of Ocean Boulevard will be closed early this week, as officials begin the demolition of the Breakers Resort buildings.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, Ocean Boulevard will be closed to both vehicle and foot traffic between 21st and 22nd Avenues North beginning Monday. The demolition will continue through Wednesday.
Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesman said that crews have “already demolished about 80 percent of the building on the ocean side.”
The demolition will make way for a new Marriott hotel, which will replace the current Breakers registration building and the Breakers tower next door, located at the end of 21st Ave. North. In addition to the hotel, a public space will be built, consisting of a 60-foot vista that will represent a “maritime forest,” which will be made up of three already existing 20-foot public beach accesses.
During the demolition, detours will be posted, the Facebook post states. Barricades will be removed at night so drivers will be able to access the block.
Further up 21st Ave. North, developers plan to add two new mixed-use developments that will house retail, restaurants and entertainment. Work on this portion of the project has not yet begun.
Kruea said that the demolition will be done by a “crane with cables and an excavator with a grab bucket.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
