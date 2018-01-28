Want to run a food truck? Myrtle Beach just made it a little easier

The City of Myrtle Beach has made it a little bit easier to run a food truck.
During a city council meeting on Jan. 23, members voted to lift the in-city kitchen requirement, now allowing business owners outside of city limits to run a food truck in downtown Myrtle Beach.
In September, council members voted to allow up to six food trucks to operate at a time, dropping down from the originally proposed 20 permits. However, the ordinance requires trucks to be no closer than 500 feet to a restaurant’s main entrance.
Trucks are allowed in some public spaces including Myrtle’s Market and the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.
When the ordinance was first passed, business owners could only apply if they were associated with a commercial kitchen located within city limits.
Applications are available in the Construction Services Department, located in the City Services Building at 921 North Oak St. A permit to operate a food truck costs $150.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments