Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com
Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening.

Local

Authorities responding to fire at local business in Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 27, 2018 06:31 PM

Authorities are responding to a structure fire at Beach Rider Management LLC in Myrtle Beach.

Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening.

Smoke was coming out of the front and back of the building as firefighters worked the fire. Despite heavy smoke coming out the building, no flames were visible from outside.

Check back for more details as they become available.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

