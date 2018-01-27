Authorities responding to fire at local business in Myrtle Beach

More Videos 0:31 Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business Pause 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 1:31 Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 0:27 Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com