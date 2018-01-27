Authorities responding to fire at local business in Myrtle Beach

Authorities are responding to a structure fire at Beach Rider Management LLC in Myrtle Beach.
Several Myrtle Beach Fire Department engines and other authorities responded to 1415 Cannon Road for a structure fire Saturday evening.
Smoke was coming out of the front and back of the building as firefighters worked the fire. Despite heavy smoke coming out the building, no flames were visible from outside.
Check back for more details as they become available.
