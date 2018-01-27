Watch as Brookgreen Gardens conducts controlled burning to protect wildlife

More Videos 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat Pause 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers 1:49 Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:13 Moss on district's involvement in Battery Creek investigation: "I don't see that as overreach." 1:03 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Ocean Boulevard murder 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 0:23 Haley on Trump accusers: "Women should always feel comfortable coming forward" 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Foresters took advantage of favorable conditions to burn over 100 acres of undergrowth in Brookgreen Gardens on Friday. According to Mike Ammons, Director of Natural Areas, the blaze provides for better habitat for the endangered Red-cockaded woodpecker as well as for other species that live in the long leaf pine forest. Jan. 26, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

