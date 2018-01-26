Controlled burn at Brookgreen to promote wildlife habitat

Forester Tim Dargan radios his crew that were helping burn over 100 acres of undergrowth in the forest of Brookgreen Gardens on Friday. According to Mike Ammons, Director of Natural Areas, the blaze provides for better habitat for the endangered Red-cockaded woodpecker as well as for other species that live in the longleaf pine forest. Jan. 26, 2018.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
