A new paintball course could open this summer

Paintball in Socastee? It could happen.
North Carolina-based Black Ops Paintball is looking to expand into South Carolina. The company is looking at a patch of land off Highway 707 for its new field, according to Melanie Emery, who represents landowner Carroll and Thomas Properties LLC.
“We’re looking to take this area, which is doing nothing for the community given the dilapidated houses and possible homeless that are there, and turn it into a benefit for the community,” Emery said during Thursday’s planning commission workshop, adding that the complex could attract people from all over the county.
Black Ops already has a large complex in North Carolina and a store that sells paintball and airsoft accessories and equipment across from Socastee High School. But the company doesn’t have a paintball field in Horry County.
That could change if the Horry County Planning Commission and county council approve a rezoning request for 13 acres at 6676 Highway 707 where the field would be located.
“It’s gonna be a huge course,” Emery said, adding that the land has several abandoned houses which may be used in some of the paintball fields planned for the property.
If the planning commission and county council approve the rezoning request, the facility could be open this summer, she said.
According to the Black Ops Paintball website, combat veterans formed the company in 2012. Its Fayetteville, North Carolina, location features multiple fields on 50 acres.
