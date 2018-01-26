Captain rescued by Coast Guard after suffering injury on boat near Little River

The captain at the helm of a boat named “Miss B.” was saved by Coast Guard crews Thursday after suffering a cut aboard his vessel, which was near Little River at the time, according to a news release.
The 33-year-old man was about 70 miles east of Little River on a 32-foot fishing boat when he accidentally got a cut on his wrist, a Coast Guard news release states.
The watch-standers at the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center got the accident report about 9 p.m. Thursday and launched a helicopter at 9:25 p.m., officials said.
Rescue crews swooped in, hoisted the captain, and took him to Cape Fear Regional Airport at about 11:57 p.m. where EMS workers waited.
"Time is of the essence when it comes to injuries at sea," said Lt. J.B. Zorn, the Sector Charleston Public Affairs Officer in the release. "Quick coordination can save lives and that's what we train for."
