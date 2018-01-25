Statewide surge in flu cases keeping local schools, medical facilities on alert

Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

Why lawmakers need to choose an official design for the SC state flag

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?

Ashlen Renner, Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

arenner@thestate.com