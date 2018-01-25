Watch how Myrtle Beach police train for high-stress situations

More Videos 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 0:58 Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 1:42 Friends, family remember St. Clements Beach Bar & Grill owner Luke Goude 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:58 Gershon's NY Deli, Murrells Inlet | Where the Locals Eat 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:49 Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ride along with Myrtle Beach police as they practice on a high-speed driving course. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Ride along with Myrtle Beach police as they practice on a high-speed driving course. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com