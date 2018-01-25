Conway police looking for missing teen

The Conway Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old teenager, who was last seen on Saturday.
Police say Evan Wilson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds.
He was last seen on Jan. 20 on Live Oak Street in Conway and may have been in the Carolina Forest area earlier this week.
Anyone with any information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
