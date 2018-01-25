Meeting a stranger for an online purchase? Myrtle Beach police want to keep you safe

The Myrtle Beach Police Department recently installed two “safe zone” signs, providing a secure spot for those who need to meet someone from the internet after making an online purchase or sale.
The signs were installed at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street, according to a Facebook post by Myrtle Beach City Government.
Officers will monitor the parking spaces where the signs are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center is located at 1101 North Oak Street.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
