Safe zone signs were recently installed at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, providing a secure spot for completing online sales and purchases.
Safe zone signs were recently installed at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, providing a secure spot for completing online sales and purchases. Courtesy Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page
Safe zone signs were recently installed at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, providing a secure spot for completing online sales and purchases. Courtesy Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page

Local

Meeting a stranger for an online purchase? Myrtle Beach police want to keep you safe

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 25, 2018 03:52 PM

The Myrtle Beach Police Department recently installed two “safe zone” signs, providing a secure spot for those who need to meet someone from the internet after making an online purchase or sale.

The signs were installed at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street, according to a Facebook post by Myrtle Beach City Government.

Officers will monitor the parking spaces where the signs are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center is located at 1101 North Oak Street.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  