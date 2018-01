Dark smoke billowed in the afternoon sky as a fire burned at U.S. 501 near 17 Bypass on Thursday.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were called out to extinguish the fire that ignited in a wooded area off Jason Boulevard, near U.S. 501 and U.S. 17 Bypass.

The fire started in a wooded area strewn with bedding and clothing that appeared to be a homeless camp. Employees at a nearby motorcycle shop grabbed buckets of water to battle the spreading blaze before firefighters got to the scene.