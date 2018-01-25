Sun News file photo
Broadway at the Beach’s restaurant week to offer special deals

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

January 25, 2018 12:48 PM

Restaurant week at Broadway at the Beach is scheduled for Feb. 2-11 and will feature multiple-course menu options as well as special deals to highlight the entertainment district’s dining establishments.

This is the second year for what planners had hoped would become an annual event. The 10-day festivities will feature nearly a dozen of the best of what the restaurants have to offer through specially-priced menus, fixed prices and options to regular menus.

Participating restaurants include:

American Tap House

Carolina Ale House

Extreme Pizza

Good Time Charley's

Joe's Crab Shack

Johnny Rockets

Landry's Seafood

Liberty Brewery & Grill

Original Shucker's

Rooster's Restaurant & Bar

Wahlburgers

Restaurant week participants will get the chance to win a $50 gift dining certificate by sharing their experience on Instagram with the hashtag #BroadwayRestaurantWeek.

