Broadway at the Beach’s restaurant week to offer special deals

Restaurant week at Broadway at the Beach is scheduled for Feb. 2-11 and will feature multiple-course menu options as well as special deals to highlight the entertainment district’s dining establishments.
This is the second year for what planners had hoped would become an annual event. The 10-day festivities will feature nearly a dozen of the best of what the restaurants have to offer through specially-priced menus, fixed prices and options to regular menus.
Participating restaurants include:
American Tap House
Carolina Ale House
Extreme Pizza
Good Time Charley's
Joe's Crab Shack
Johnny Rockets
Landry's Seafood
Liberty Brewery & Grill
Original Shucker's
Rooster's Restaurant & Bar
Wahlburgers
Restaurant week participants will get the chance to win a $50 gift dining certificate by sharing their experience on Instagram with the hashtag #BroadwayRestaurantWeek.
