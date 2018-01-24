David Taylor find sharks beached in Garden City.
Local man saves beached shark

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 24, 2018 03:00 PM

When David Taylor was out searching for pelicans to take photos of, the last thing he expected to see was a shark washed ashore. But as he was walking along the beach in Garden City, Taylor said that’s exactly what he found.

“The waves were pretty good so he probably came too close and got washed up,” Taylor said.

With the help of another bystander, Taylor said he grabbed the shark by its tail and dragged him back into the water, saying that he was not scared of the shark biting him because it seemed to be “in shock.”

Taylor did say that he saw the shark swimming away after it was put back in the water.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

