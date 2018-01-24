2 Myrtle Beach men killed in dirt bike collision

A Tuesday night collision in Longs involving dirt bikes left two Myrtle Beach men dead.
According to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County, 24-year-old James Lane and Malachi Mack, also 24, were killed in the crash.
McSpadden said the collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Vera Road in the Poplar Community.
Both riders died of their injuries when the bikes collided with each other.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
