Local

2 Myrtle Beach men killed in dirt bike collision

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 24, 2018 10:51 AM

A Tuesday night collision in Longs involving dirt bikes left two Myrtle Beach men dead.

According to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County, 24-year-old James Lane and Malachi Mack, also 24, were killed in the crash.

McSpadden said the collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Vera Road in the Poplar Community.

Both riders died of their injuries when the bikes collided with each other.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

    Time lapse video driving the new 5 mile section of International Drive from S.C. 90 to River Oaks Drive as the road nears completion. Jan. 23, 2018.

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion
Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast
Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

View More Video