Bicyclist struck, killed on Forestbrook Road identified

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 24, 2018 10:48 AM

The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed Monday night on Forestbrook Road was released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Ivor Chester, 67, was traveling on Forestbrook Road when he was struck, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office. He was originally from Guyana, but immigrated and lived in Myrtle Beach for at least 25 years, McSpadden said.

Both Chester and a Chevrolet truck were traveling north on Forestbrook Road when Chester was struck fatally from behind around 5:50 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No charges are expected to be filed, according to the highway patrol, which is continuing to investigate the incident.

