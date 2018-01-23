Surfside Beach council relieves 2 administrators of duties during public meeting

Surfside Beach Town Council voted to dismiss Town Administrator Micki Felner and Deputy Administrator Jon Harrah of their duties during a town council meeting Tuesday night. The motions were not on the agenda.
Councilman Tim Courtney presented the motion, asking for Fellner to be immediately relieved of her duties. However, Courtney suggested that Fellner would receive pay until the end of her contract. It is not clear at this point in time when Fellner’s contract is up.
Courtney, along with council members Randle Stevens, Ron Ott and Mark Johnson voted in favor of the motion.
Councilwoman Julie Samples suggested that the conversation should have taken place in executive session in order for the town to “avoid a lawsuit.”
Council was supposed to go into executive session prior to the council meeting in order to have a conversation with a labor attorney, who Samples said highly advised against the action taking place in a public meeting.
Shortly after council voted on Fellner, it voted Harrah out of his duties as well.
In November, town council members voted limit Fellner’s duties, meaning that she could not hire or fire department directors without the approval of council.
