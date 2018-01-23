Local

Person facing life-threatening injuries after vehicle overturned in Loris

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 23, 2018 07:04 PM

One person is facing life-threatening injuries after being trapped in an overturned vehicle following a wreck, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Green Sea Road and Mount Olive Road in Loris, the tweet states.

Horry County Fire Rescue reports that the person has been extricated, treated and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Loris Fire Department also responded to the wreck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

    Time lapse video driving the new 5 mile section of International Drive from S.C. 90 to River Oaks Drive as the road nears completion. Jan. 23, 2018.

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion
Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast
Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

View More Video