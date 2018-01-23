Person facing life-threatening injuries after vehicle overturned in Loris

One person is facing life-threatening injuries after being trapped in an overturned vehicle following a wreck, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Green Sea Road and Mount Olive Road in Loris, the tweet states.
Horry County Fire Rescue reports that the person has been extricated, treated and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Loris Fire Department also responded to the wreck.
David Wetzel
