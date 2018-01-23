Local

County council green-lights 50 mph go-karts

By Christian Boschult

January 23, 2018 06:35 PM

Horry County Council on Tuesday gave the final go-ahead to a rezoning request that will allow an outdoor entertainment venue in Longs.

The 196-acre complex will be located on the former Black Bear Golf Club on S.C. 9.

It will feature an a large water slide, a campground, an ATV track and two go-kart tracks: one with karts that will go up to 50 mph for the public to use and one track set aside for professional racing, according to Steve Powell with developer Venture Engineering.

Powell said previously that the water slide that would shoot people 40 or 50 feet through the air into a large pond was “unprecedented” for the area.

He said the golf course’s clubhouse will be turned into a bar and restaurant, and that the track could be open by the fall of 2018 or spring of 2019.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

