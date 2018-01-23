Myrtle Beach International Airport sees record-setting 1.1 million passengers

Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomed a record number of more than 1.1 million passengers in 2017, surpassing the previous year’s record of more than 972,000 passengers, airport officials said Tuesday.
Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County, said they expect passenger traffic will continue to increase annually as it’s done for the past three years, as demand from tourists grows along the Grand Strand.
The total number of passengers arriving and departing last year exceeded 2.2 million. That’s compared to 1.9 million in 2016 -- a 22 percent increase, Van Moppes said.
New airline service from numerous additional markets played a significant role in the jump in Grand Strand visitors, including flights from Dayton, Ohio, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Hartford, Connecticut.
Airlines serving the Myrtle Beach International Airport include Spirit, American, Delta, Allegiant, and United.
