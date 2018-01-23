Crash with overturned vehicle closes ramp at S.C. 22 and S.C. 31

Drivers should avoid the area of S.C. 22 at S.C. 31 Tuesday morning as a crash in the area involving an overturned vehicle has closed a ramp in the area.
The crash happened about 8:07 a.m. and also involves injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
One person was trapped inside their vehicle, but was pulled from it by rescue crews, and has non life-threatening injuries, according Horry County Fire Rescue.
@hcfirerescue on location at HWY 22 / CAROLINA BAYS PKY for an overturned vehicle on its top. Caller reported 1 person still in the vehicle.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 23, 2018
