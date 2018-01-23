Local

Crash with overturned vehicle closes ramp at S.C. 22 and S.C. 31

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 23, 2018 08:26 AM

Drivers should avoid the area of S.C. 22 at S.C. 31 Tuesday morning as a crash in the area involving an overturned vehicle has closed a ramp in the area.

The crash happened about 8:07 a.m. and also involves injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

One person was trapped inside their vehicle, but was pulled from it by rescue crews, and has non life-threatening injuries, according Horry County Fire Rescue.

