Update: Victim in fatal wreck on Forestbrook Road was bicyclist struck by truck

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 22, 2018 10:05 PM

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Forestbrook Road on Monday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Both the bicyclist and Chevrolet truck were traveling north on Forestbrook Road when the bicyclist was struck fatally from behind around 5:50 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

The coroner’s office has yet to identify the victim. There were no injuries to anyone in the truck, according to the highway patrol.

No charges are expected to be handed down, according to the highway patrol, which is continuing to investigate the incident.

Check back for more details as they become available.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

