Local girl crowned Miss Lowcountry Teen at pageant

Waccamaw High School junior Gracie Hicks was crowned Miss Lowcountry Teen on Saturday during a pageant at Pinewood Preparatory School’s Freedom Hall.
Hicks performed a vocal piece in the talent portion and was commended for creating a platform of “Helping Hands Heal Families,” which provides care packages for families that include children who have been admitted to the four Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in South Carolina.
After high school, Hicks plans to earn a nursing degree and become an pediatric intensive care nurse.
Hicks was awarded the Teen Evening Gown and On-Stage Question award, and was named Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
