Santee Cooper closing all but one Grand Strand office for customers

Santee Cooper is closing three Grand Strand retail offices to save customers $1 million annually, the embattled energy agency announced Monday.
The Garden City office will close April 27, the North Myrtle Beach office is closing June 1, and the Conway Customer Service Retail Office will close June 29.
The Myrtle Beach and Moncks Corner Customer Service Retail Offices will remain open. The Myrtle Beach location serves the largest number of residents and sees the most walk-in customers per month, officials said.
There will not be any employee layoffs, they will all be reassigned, said Nicole Aiello, spokeswoman.
“We believe this cost-saving effort is the right decision for our customers and the bank partnerships will provide more options and a more cost-effective way to meet our customers’ needs,” said Mike Poston, vice president of Santee Cooper’s retail operations.
Meanwhile, Santee Cooper plans to enhance the online payment portal, and says a new mobile app and bank partnerships will provide more than seventeen additional payment locations.
Once the offices close, customers will be able to pay their Santee Cooper bills in person at these banks: Anderson Brothers Banks in Horry and Georgetown County, all Coastal Carolina National Banks in Horry County, two Palmetto Heritage Banks in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet, and one Conway National Bank located in Pawleys Island.
The decline in visits to retail offices, the increase in online traffic and technological advances prompted the creation of the mobile app and enhanced online payment portal, Santee Cooper said in a statement.
These new tools will provide customers with easy access to all their information, anytime they need it, Santee Cooper said.
Using these new services, customers will be able to start service, manage their accounts, pay their bills, receive alerts and engage in a more personalized online experience, Santee Cooper said.
