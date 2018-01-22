Local

One injured after shooting in Conway area Sunday night

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 22, 2018 03:58 PM

One person was injured in a shooting in the Conway area Sunday night, a report from the Horry County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the incident along Corbett Drive around 10:40 p.m. where they found one victim lying on the kitchen floor in his home with two gunshot wounds to the chest area, officials said.

The victim’s father, who was on scene, said he heard the gunfire. Shortly after he said he heard his son come into the kitchen where he told his father that an unknown black male walked into the yard asking to buy marijuana from the victim who was sitting in his car, the report said.

The report continued with the victim saying that he would sell the man marijuana. At that time the victim said the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing at him, the report said. The victim allegedly shot back at the suspect.

Officials said that three vehicles were hit by bullets, including the neighbor’s black Dodge Durango as well as the victims and his father’s vehicles. Officials said they also found multiple shell casings next the the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identify the suspect at this time.

