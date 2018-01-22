New McDonald’s location planned for Myrtle Beach area

McDonald’s is making plans to open a new restaurant along the Grand Strand at the Ocean Lakes Village on Highway 17 Business.
The new location is next to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the intersection of S.C. 544, and across the street from the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Restaurant officials filed a site plan with Horry County on Jan. 17, said David Schwerd, deputy director at Horry County Planning.
The restaurant does not require a zoning change, so the plans don’t depend on approval from the planning commission or county council.
“It’s likely they will want to start as soon as they get their permit, which is likely by this spring,” Schwerd said. “They probably want to get it open by this summer.”
A McDonald’s spokesman could not be reached for comment.
Additionally, two Grand Strand McDonald’s began extensive renovations earlier this month to modernize the restaurants.
Renovations at the North Myrtle Beach location on Main Street are expected to cost $1 million, said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.
The drive-through window is expected to reopen in February, and the dining room in March.
The McDonald’s at 27th and South King’s Highway also closed earlier this year as part of the company’s rebranding efforts, said Carol Coleman, director of planning for Myrtle Beach.
When that restaurant reopens this spring, it will be with a new facade and interior.
