Local

Police: This man wanted for questioning in weekend shooting is armed and dangerous

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

January 22, 2018 11:19 AM

Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the Saturday night shooting in Atlantic Beach, and warn that the 21-year-old man they want to question is considered armed and dangerous.

Anadai Kalili Keel is already wanted by the Horry County Police Department, officials said in a statement Monday morning.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for Keel’s arrest earlier this month on armed robbery charges.

The identity of the victim who suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds has not been released by police. The medical status of the victim is unknown, police say.

The incident occurred in a parking lot at 31st Avenue Avenue in Atlantic Beach shortly after 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on Keel is asked to call police at 843-915-TIPS.

Keel was also named as the suspect in a December Atlantic Beach incident in which he reportedly kicked in a window at an Ocean Boulevard home and had a verbal altercation with the occupant.

When Atlantic Beach police pursued Keel to initiate a traffic stop, Keel sped away and led the agency plus Horry County Police on a chase that ended on Highway 90 after police lost sight of the vehicle, a silver, two-door 2008 Mercedes.

