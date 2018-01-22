Police: This man wanted for questioning in weekend shooting is armed and dangerous

Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the Saturday night shooting in Atlantic Beach, and warn that the 21-year-old man they want to question is considered armed and dangerous.
Anadai Kalili Keel is already wanted by the Horry County Police Department, officials said in a statement Monday morning.
According to court documents, a warrant was issued for Keel’s arrest earlier this month on armed robbery charges.
The identity of the victim who suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds has not been released by police. The medical status of the victim is unknown, police say.
Never miss a local story.
The incident occurred in a parking lot at 31st Avenue Avenue in Atlantic Beach shortly after 9 p.m.
Anyone with information on Keel is asked to call police at 843-915-TIPS.
Keel was also named as the suspect in a December Atlantic Beach incident in which he reportedly kicked in a window at an Ocean Boulevard home and had a verbal altercation with the occupant.
When Atlantic Beach police pursued Keel to initiate a traffic stop, Keel sped away and led the agency plus Horry County Police on a chase that ended on Highway 90 after police lost sight of the vehicle, a silver, two-door 2008 Mercedes.
Comments