Victim who died in Pawleys Island wreck identified by coroner

A 58-year-old New Jersey man died in a wreck in Pawleys Island on Sunday evening, according to Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway.
Michael Walter died from multiple body trauma, Ridgeway said, in a wreck that occurred after 6 p.m. at 10744 Ocean Highway South near Island Bar and Grill. The incident involved two vehicles, according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue.
Others were injured in the wreck, Ridgeway said, but no further details were available Sunday night.
Walter was in town on a golfing trip, Ridgeway said.
