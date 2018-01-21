Midway Fire Rescue Twitter
Midway Fire Rescue Twitter

Local

Victim who died in Pawleys Island wreck identified by coroner

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 21, 2018 10:12 PM

A 58-year-old New Jersey man died in a wreck in Pawleys Island on Sunday evening, according to Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Michael Walter died from multiple body trauma, Ridgeway said, in a wreck that occurred after 6 p.m. at 10744 Ocean Highway South near Island Bar and Grill. The incident involved two vehicles, according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue.

Others were injured in the wreck, Ridgeway said, but no further details were available Sunday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walter was in town on a golfing trip, Ridgeway said.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

    Dolphins were spotted off the Grand Strand coast at Huntingdon State Park.

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast
Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee
Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

View More Video