Fatal wreck occurred in Pawleys Island on Sunday, according to authorities

According to police records, there was a fatal wreck in Pawleys Island on Sunday night.
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at 10744 Ocean Highway South near Island Bar and Grill in Pawleys Island at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident involved two vehicles, according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue, and the highway patrol listed the wreck as a fatal incident later Sunday night.
No further details were immediately available.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
