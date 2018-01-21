Midway Fire Rescue Twitter
Midway Fire Rescue Twitter

Local

Fatal wreck occurred in Pawleys Island on Sunday, according to authorities

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 21, 2018 09:33 PM

According to police records, there was a fatal wreck in Pawleys Island on Sunday night.

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at 10744 Ocean Highway South near Island Bar and Grill in Pawleys Island at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident involved two vehicles, according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue, and the highway patrol listed the wreck as a fatal incident later Sunday night.

No further details were immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

    Dolphins were spotted off the Grand Strand coast at Huntingdon State Park.

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast
Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee
Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

View More Video