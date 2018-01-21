Officials confirm shooting in Atlantic Beach Saturday night

A shooting occurred in Atlantic Beach Saturday night, Pat Dowling, public information officer for North Myrtle Beach confirmed.
Dowling said that North Myrtle Beach police were not called to aid Atlantic Beach police during the shooting, so he does not have any further details at this time.
“I was inside and all I heard was gunfire then five to ten minutes later there was police, sirens, everything, going down there,” Norman Grimard, who is staying at Budget Inn in Atlantic Beach, said.
While a location for the shooting has not yet been confirmed, various sources in the area said that the incident occurred on 31st Ave. South near Ocean Apartments.
The Sun News has reached out to Atlantic Beach police and Horry County police, but neither department was immediately available.
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
