This is what opened in the former First Atlantic Bank building in Cherry Grove

A new pharmacy opened in Cherry Grove, located at 1201 Sea Mountain Highway near The Shack restaurant and Boulineau’s Foods Plus.
Cherry Grove Drug, owned and operated by Jenna Lyne Dukes, opened in mid January offering prescription as well as medical supplies, beach wheelchair rentals, immunizations and after-hours emergency services, their website reads.
The location was formerly a First Atlantic Bank. Online land records show that the property was purchased from bank owners in July 2017.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
