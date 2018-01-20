Coastal Carolina student and Savannah, Ga., native Ashton Harris participates with friends in the Women’s March Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Here’s some of what was said, seen at the Women’s March Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 20, 2018 05:03 PM

Many people took to the streets in Myrtle Beach on Saturday to join millions across the nation in participating in the Women’s March.

Several of those involved in the march – centered around women’s rights and equality and, for some, other political ideologies – shared photos and videos on social media.

Many people held up signs in support of women, and others included political stances during the march, which began in Anderson Park and concluded with a rally at Plyler Park.

The messages included topics such as promoting empowerment of women, wage equality and women’s health rights, while others were directed in a negative manner toward President Donald Trump and his policies.

“We had a fantastic turnout today for our Women’s March and Rally! Thank you for the amazing support,” the Grand Strand Action Together, which hosted the event along with Coastal Carolina Coalition, posted to its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

