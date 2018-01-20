HCPD twitter page
Update: Missing 16-year-old boy found safe

By David Wetzel

January 20, 2018 02:30 PM

Austin Andrews, a 16-year-old who had been reported missing by Horry County police on Saturday, has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from the department.

Andrews had been missing since Tuesday.

