Update: Missing 16-year-old boy found safe

Austin Andrews, a 16-year-old who had been reported missing by Horry County police on Saturday, has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from the department.
Andrews had been missing since Tuesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
January 20, 2018 02:30 PM
