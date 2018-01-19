Sheldon T. Shepherd
Veterans invite you to join them in honoring fallen Conway Navy SEAL veteran

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 19, 2018 06:32 PM

After a Conway Navy SEAL veteran recently passed away, a local organization of veterans is now inviting the public to attend his visitation service on Saturday to honor his life.

Sheldon T. Shepherd, a former E-3 seaman who specialized in diving, radio and explosive mechanics, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 14 in his home, according to his obituary.

Shepherd served during the Vietnam War and received many medals and commendations for his service, including two bronze stars for valor and a purple heart.

His obituary says he was the CEO of the Shepherd Center, an addiction treatment facility in Conway, where he helped people through recovery.

Members of the Combat Vets Association 34-3, Horry County’s chapter, whose mission is to “support and defend those who have defended our country,” are inviting the public to the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway for Shepherd’s visitation.

If you would like to go to the visitation, the chapel is located at 606-610 Beaty Street and will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

