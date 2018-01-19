Finally, a nice weekend is on the way

A “nice warm-up” is expected this weekend after temperatures chilled the Grand Strand recently, according a weather brief from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Temperatures dropped down to the 20s in Horry County and some snow flurries fell across the area as the region felt the fringes of Winter Storm Inga. Wind chill values were even lower, but now warmer weather is finally on the way.
A high pressure system is expected to move across the Eastern Carolinas Saturday into Monday, according to a weather briefing from Douglas C. Hoehler, senior meteorologist, with the weather service.
Temperatures will warm up to the mid 50s Friday then will jump into the low 60s Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service forecast.
Never miss a local story.
A look at the forecast for the weekend shows the warmer weather trend is projected to continue through early next week.
Comments