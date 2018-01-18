PhotoSpin
Myrtle Beach man succumbs to injuries sustained in car crash

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 18, 2018 10:06 PM

An Horry County man has died nearly two weeks after being critically injured in a traffic accident.

According to Horry County deputy coroner Darris Fowler, 62-year-old Grady Cobbs Jr. of Myrtle Beach was prounounced dead at 6:35 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center “from multiple trauma received in the vehicle crash.” He had been hospitalized since Jan. 4.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue public information officer Mark Nugent, the accident occurred near the intersection of Holmestown Road and Edenborough Drive. Cobbs was the lone passenger in the vehicle and was ejected as a result of the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s MAIT team is conducting an investigation into what may have caused the fatal accident.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

