File photo of fashion designer Steve Madden, who will be opening a store in Myrtle Beach this spring. Nuri Vallbona Miami Herald
Local

Steve Madden store coming to Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 18, 2018 03:30 PM

American fashion designer Steve Madden will be opening a store in Myrtle Beach this spring.

The new store will be located at the Tanger Outlet mall on U.S. 17, confirmed Julie Sluss, general manager of Tanger Outlets.

“Right now I don’t have an exact date in which they open, but it will be early spring,” Sluss said Thursday afternoon. “I know in the next few weeks they will be moving in, and they will start updating the store.”

Steve Madden is a company that designs and sells shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children.

This will be the second Steve Madden store opened in South Carolina, with the other location in Charleston.

“We are definitely excited the store is coming to this area,” Sluss added. “I love that they are going to bring their unique style to the center. There’s nothing like it out here.”

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

