‘I’m very excited to be reunited with her’: Mom of missing woman relieved

The mom of a woman, who feared her daughter was dead from a drug overdose after getting alarming phone calls, is breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Crystal Evans reported her 31-year-old daughter Tiffany Evans missing Friday after getting multiple phone calls from people claiming Tiffany had died.
“It’s amazing,” said Crystal Evans, after speaking to her daughter. “I can’t even describe it. I don’t even know if there are words to describe the emotions this past week.”
Tiffany Evans is known to local police because of arrests in connection with prostitution and drug use. She gained worldwide attention after her mugshot from a prostitution charge went viral and people dubbed her the “zombie prostitute.”
Horry County police posted on their Twitter account Wednesday night that Tiffany had been found. When she went missing, her mother drove about four hours from her North Carolina home Friday and filed a missing persons report with police, fearing the worst, and spent time driving around the Grand Strand hoping to find her.
Now, she said she’s overjoyed to know her daughter is safe.
“I’m very excited to be reunited with her,” said Crystal Evans. She said she got a call a brief call from her daughter, telling her she’s OK and wants to come home to North Carolina.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said Tiffany Evans contacted authorities upon learning she was reported missing, and told them she was safe in the company of friends.
Crystal Evans said she doesn’t know how or why all the untrue rumors got started about her daughter suffering a fatal drug overdose, and said she planned to be reunited with her this weekend.
On Thursday, the mother said Tiffany Evans sounded OK, and didn’t seem to have suffered a recent drug overdose.
Tiffany Evans talked to her mother last Sunday, asking for gas money to help her make the trek back home, Crystal Evans said, but never made it, then the alarming phone calls came.
Crystal Evans said she was very thankful to everyone who looked for Tiffany and showed the family support.
Staff writers Audrey Hudson and Joe L. Hughes II contributed to this report.
